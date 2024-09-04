Markel Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $11,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 60,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 31.5% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $125.70. 20,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,876. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $126.42. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 114.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

View Our Latest Report on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.