Markel Group Inc. Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,241 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $42,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.81. 3,101,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,876,088. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $156.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

