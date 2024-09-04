Mark K. Mason Sells 1,075 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) CEO Mark K. Mason sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $30,508.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of HMST stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 39,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,094. The company has a market capitalization of $285.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $16.10.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 363,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 113.6% during the second quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 706,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 375,581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in HomeStreet by 23.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

