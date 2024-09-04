MARBLEX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.40 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a market cap of $52.83 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,002,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,341,035 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,002,898 with 136,341,035.14930254 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.38130343 USD and is down -7.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,451,485.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

