Mandy Gradden Sells 12,171 Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Stock

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) insider Mandy Gradden sold 12,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 569 ($7.48), for a total transaction of £69,252.99 ($91,062.45).

Shares of LON ASCL traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 569 ($7.48). 947,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 485.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 375.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,750.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Ascential plc has a one year low of GBX 312.50 ($4.11) and a one year high of GBX 580 ($7.63).

ASCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 433 ($5.69) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Ascential from GBX 395 ($5.19) to GBX 568 ($7.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascential presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 428.67 ($5.64).

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

