Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $198.50

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$198.50 and last traded at C$197.85, with a volume of 276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$199.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on MEQ shares. ATB Capital raised their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Mainstreet Equity Price Performance
Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.42 by C($4.12). Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 52.74%. The firm had revenue of C$63.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 9.258306 EPS for the current year.
Mainstreet Equity Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Mainstreet Equity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.81%.
About Mainstreet Equity
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.
