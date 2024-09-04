Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 11,211,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 32,715,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 925.0% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

