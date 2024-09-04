Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.27 and last traded at C$3.27. 108,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 707,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Eight Capital raised Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price objective on Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.51. The company has a current ratio of 20.15, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$697.60 million, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, Director John Kanellitsas acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,500.00. In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Samuel William Pigott acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Also, Director John Kanellitsas purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,500.00. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

