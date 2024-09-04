Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Director Caligan Partners Lp Purchases 150,000 Shares

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,426,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,994,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,522,421.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liquidia Trading Down 1.8 %

LQDA stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 991,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 755.46% and a negative return on equity of 183.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LQDA shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James raised Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $105,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,887,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,587,000 after acquiring an additional 43,352 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in Liquidia by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after acquiring an additional 698,324 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $30,311,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth $12,331,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

