Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Trading Down 4.1%

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 276,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,452,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LEG

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leggett & Platt news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns purchased 3,850 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 367.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 343.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.