Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 251,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $79.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

