Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Raymond James

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LB. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.42.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$26.37. 107,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,265. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.59. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.45 and a 1-year high of C$38.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

