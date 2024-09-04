Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $19,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $109,000.

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,889. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

