Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $6,612,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 74,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,068,000 after buying an additional 21,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,180,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $350,157,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.89.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $287.95. 229,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.75 and a 200-day moving average of $270.69. The stock has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

