Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 949 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PR. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,550,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 160,723 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,933,301. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

