Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 315,995 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 485.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 381,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,995 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $909,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,375,042 shares. The company has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

