Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,517 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,556. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average is $73.25. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.