Larson Financial Group LLC Has $91.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $91,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after buying an additional 212,518 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after buying an additional 60,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,978,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,256,000 after buying an additional 69,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after buying an additional 221,767 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.54. The stock had a trading volume of 43,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,877. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $258.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

