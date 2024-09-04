Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,935 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,993 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,881 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $109.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,137. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $102.27 and a 12-month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

