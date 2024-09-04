Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $921,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.02. The stock had a trading volume of 229,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,599. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average is $75.86.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

