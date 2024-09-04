Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 78,027 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 177,334.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,027 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. 21,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,678. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

