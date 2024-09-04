JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3,028.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.