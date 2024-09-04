Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $168.85 and last traded at $167.57. Approximately 1,688,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,238,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $400.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.42 and a 200-day moving average of $153.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

