John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. 28,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,337. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

