John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3134 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance
Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,685. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
