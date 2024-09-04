John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HEQ traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,487. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.