Jito (JTO) Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week

Jito (JTO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Jito has a total market cap of $251.27 million and approximately $23.77 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jito token can now be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00003765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jito has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 126,316,186.7 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.09603923 USD and is down -6.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 223 active market(s) with $21,465,544.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

