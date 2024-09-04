JinkoSolar (JKS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS):

9/4/2024 – JinkoSolar had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/3/2024 – JinkoSolar had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $18.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/2/2024 – JinkoSolar was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/20/2024 – JinkoSolar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/9/2024 – JinkoSolar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of JKS stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 286,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,674. The company has a market capitalization of $926.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

JinkoSolar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in JinkoSolar by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 74,219 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 49.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 447,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 148,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 494.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 284,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 236,526 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

