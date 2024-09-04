Jefferies Financial Group Trims Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price to $120.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.93.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.0 %

Airbnb stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.01. 2,227,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,044. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $91,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $91,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at $31,833,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,907 shares of company stock valued at $91,473,471 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after buying an additional 3,558,178 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

