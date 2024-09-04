Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Price Target to $32.00

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Sable Offshore alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Price Performance

NYSE:SOC traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,227. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. Sable Offshore has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $24.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($2.36). Research analysts anticipate that Sable Offshore will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sable Offshore news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $633,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,041,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,233,465.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sable Offshore

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOC. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the first quarter worth about $32,880,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sable Offshore

(Get Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.