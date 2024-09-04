Jarrod M. Patten Purchases 5,021 Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 285,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Core Scientific Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,499,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,330. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The firm had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $4,222,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $598,000.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

