iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Raised by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,728,000 after purchasing an additional 183,480 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,580,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,602,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,729,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3,683.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 88,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 86,370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IWO traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.11. The stock had a trading volume of 71,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,540. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $291.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

