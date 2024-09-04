iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,060,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 142,821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 967,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,650,000 after acquiring an additional 274,124 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,733.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 917,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 885,092 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 809,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

ACWX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.68. 19,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,262. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

