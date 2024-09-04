iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,078 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average of $97.58.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

