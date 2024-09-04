iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Certus Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Certus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Certus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $555.15. 352,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991,467. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $552.41 and a 200 day moving average of $532.67. The firm has a market cap of $479.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.