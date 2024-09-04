Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 100,217 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 168% compared to the typical volume of 37,407 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Newmont by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,097,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,602,938. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. Newmont has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

