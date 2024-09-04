Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $463.24 and last traded at $462.32. 11,657,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 40,347,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $461.81.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
