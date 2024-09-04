Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $463.24 and last traded at $462.32. 11,657,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 40,347,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $461.81.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.72.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco QQQ

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekside Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. NCP Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 133,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

