Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 118.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.4% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $461.81 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $473.84 and a 200-day moving average of $455.72.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

