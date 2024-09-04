Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Trading Down 0.2%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $478.29 and last traded at $482.26. Approximately 373,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,513,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $483.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

The company has a market cap of $170.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.47.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,656 shares of company stock worth $24,700,644 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

