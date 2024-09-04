Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,318 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Argus cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $51.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

