Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Sells 2,083 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $14,914.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 48,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,715.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephany Verstraete also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $7.44. 6,434,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,531,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $23.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $642.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,267,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,303,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,436 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 395.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,364,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after acquiring an additional 767,999 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

