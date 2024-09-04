Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells 318 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) President Stephen Hoge sold 318 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $24,482.82. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,443,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,096,723.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Stephen Hoge sold 300 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $23,409.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 254 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $21,361.40.

On Monday, July 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $1,816,800.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.49. 4,230,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. Moderna’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $347,565,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,916,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,230,000 after purchasing an additional 120,621 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moderna from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.79.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

