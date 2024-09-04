Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Sells 1,232 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,389.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $148.92. The company had a trading volume of 265,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,384. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.70 and a fifty-two week high of $157.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.40 and its 200 day moving average is $115.37.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 825,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,704,000 after purchasing an additional 304,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,914,000 after purchasing an additional 223,347 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 648,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,882,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,813,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

