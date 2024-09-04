Insider Selling: Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) CEO Sells 25,617 Shares of Stock

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $2,601,406.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,630,719.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.29. The stock had a trading volume of 302,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,786. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $106.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth about $6,919,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Cabot by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in Cabot by 41.1% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 163,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 47,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

