Insider Buying: Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR) Insider Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Brown acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,000.00 ($8,843.54).

Wisr Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,641.71, a current ratio of 582.57 and a quick ratio of 104.17.

About Wisr

Further Reading

Wisr Limited engages in the lending business in Australia. The company provides personal and secured vehicle loans to consumers. Wisr is based in The Rocks, Australia.

