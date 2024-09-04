Insider Buying: Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Insider Buys 750,000 Shares of Stock

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Free Report) insider Justin Nuich bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.04 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,780,000.00 ($2,571,428.57).

Justin Nuich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Justin Nuich acquired 5,650 shares of Mader Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.31 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,012.80 ($20,416.87).

Mader Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Mader Group Company Profile

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialist technical services in the mining, energy, and industrial sectors in Australia and internationally. It offers fabrication and line boring, electrical services, mechanical maintenance, and component exchange; infrastructure maintenance, rail services, power generation and marine, road transport maintenance, maintenance project, specialised tool hire, clean team, maintenance centre, and training and mentoring services.

