Insider Buying: Count Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Purchases 19,707 Shares of Stock

Count Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Humphrey acquired 19,707 shares of Count stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.66 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,006.62 ($8,848.04).

On Monday, June 24th, Hugh Humphrey acquired 34,720 shares of Count stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$18,228.00 ($12,400.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06.

Count Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

