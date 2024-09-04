Index Fund Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after buying an additional 1,404,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,470,000 after purchasing an additional 722,159 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,575,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,839,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,045,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.63. The stock had a trading volume of 523,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.