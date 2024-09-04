Immutable X Trading 11.3% Lower This Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00002153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $711.03 million and $52.01 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

