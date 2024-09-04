Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 360 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $170.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.40. The firm has a market cap of $121.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.